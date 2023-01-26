AFGSC leadership visits Barksdale Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) commander, greets Col. Joseph McKenna, 2nd Bomb Wing vice commander, outside the wing headquarters building during a tour, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 26, 2023. As the new AFGSC commander, Bussiere and Chief Master Sgt Melvina Smith, AFGSC command chief, visited different areas of the base and learned more about the Airmen supporting Barksdale’s global deterrence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

