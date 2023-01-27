AFGSC leadership visits Barksdale Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) commander, discusses mission topics and concerns with Airmen from across the 2nd Bomb Wing during a base tour, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 27, 2023. The Airmen got to know the new commander and his spouse, Barbara, as well as Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, AFGSC command chief, and her spouse Derek, and were able to ask questions about the leaders’ military experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)
AFGSC leadership tours Barksdale Air Force Base
