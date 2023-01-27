U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) commander, listens to question from 2nd Bomb Wing Airmen during a panel at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 27, 2023. Bussiere and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, AFGSC command chief, along with their spouses, Barbara and Derek, hosted the panel to answer questions that Airmen might have about their new AFGSC commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 14:03 Photo ID: 7608718 VIRIN: 230127-F-KX495-1105 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.99 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFGSC leadership visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Nicole Ledbetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.