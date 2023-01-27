Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC leadership visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 5 of 6]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Airman Nicole Ledbetter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) commander, listens to question from 2nd Bomb Wing Airmen during a panel at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 27, 2023. Bussiere and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, AFGSC command chief, along with their spouses, Barbara and Derek, hosted the panel to answer questions that Airmen might have about their new AFGSC commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 7608718
    VIRIN: 230127-F-KX495-1105
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC leadership visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Nicole Ledbetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Louisiana
    Readiness
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    2nd Bomb Wing

