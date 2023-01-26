AFGSC leadership visits Barksdale Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, AFGSC command chief, speak to Airmen at the 2nd Security Forces Squadron armory during a base tour, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 26, 2023. Bussiere spoke to defenders about the importance of their mission and the plans he has to support them as they keep Barksdale safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

