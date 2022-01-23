A high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle rests in the snow during a field training exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 2023. Cadre with the Sustainment Training Center, the Army National Guard’s primary hub for technical and tactical training for units in logistics, were out observing and guiding a unit during their training rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 14:06 Photo ID: 7601187 VIRIN: 220123-A-KS612-110 Resolution: 6337x3975 Size: 3.64 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Training Center cadre observe field training exercise [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.