Iowa Soldiers train in snow at Sustainment Training Center

An Iowa Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 334th Brigade Support Battalion smiles as his vehicle is topped off with fuel during a field training exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 2023. The 334th BSB attended a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, the Army National Guard’s primary hub for technical and tactical training for units in logistics, maintenance and medical fields. Refuelers in the unit set up a distribution point to efficiently provide fuel on the move for vehicles on supply routes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

