Sustainment Training Center cadre observe field training exercise

Sgt. Ancharad Shoon, a distro lanes trainer with the Sustainment Training Center, keeps a lookout for vehicles as snow falls during a field training exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 2023. The Iowa Army National Guard’s 334th Brigade Support Battalion attended a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, the Army National Guard’s primary hub for technical and tactical training for units in logistics, maintenance and medical fields. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

