Sustainment Training Center cadre observe field training exercise

Cadre assigned to the Sustainment Training Center move to a fuel distribution point during a field training exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 2023. The Iowa Army National Guard’s 334th Brigade Support Battalion attended a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, the Army National Guard’s primary hub for technical and tactical training for units in logistics, maintenance and medical fields. Refuelers in the unit set up a distribution point to efficiently provide fuel on the move for vehicles on supply routes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

