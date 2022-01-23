Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Training Center cadre observe field training exercise [Image 21 of 27]

    Sustainment Training Center cadre observe field training exercise

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Cadre assigned to the Sustainment Training Center move to a fuel distribution point during a field training exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 2023. The Iowa Army National Guard’s 334th Brigade Support Battalion attended a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, the Army National Guard’s primary hub for technical and tactical training for units in logistics, maintenance and medical fields. Refuelers in the unit set up a distribution point to efficiently provide fuel on the move for vehicles on supply routes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 7601171
    VIRIN: 220123-A-KS612-958
    Resolution: 6195x3874
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Training Center cadre observe field training exercise [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Army Transportation
    Winter Training
    334th BSB
    Army Supply
    Sustainment Training Center

