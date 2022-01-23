Sustainment Training Center cadre move to fuel distribution point

Cadre assigned to the Sustainment Training Center move to a fuel distribution point during a field training exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 2023. The Iowa Army National Guard’s 334th Brigade Support Battalion attended a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, the Army National Guard’s primary hub for technical and tactical training for units in logistics, maintenance and medical fields. The cadre were out observing and guiding the unit during their training rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

