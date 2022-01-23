Spc. Nathan McDonnell, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Company G, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, refuels a vehicle during a field training exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 2023. The 334th BSB attended a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, the Army National Guard’s primary hub for technical and tactical training for units in logistics, maintenance and medical fields. McDonnell and other refuelers set up a distribution point to efficiently provide fuel on the move for vehicles on supply routes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 14:06 Photo ID: 7601158 VIRIN: 220123-A-KS612-780 Resolution: 5126x3531 Size: 2.4 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Soldiers train in snow at Sustainment Training Center [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.