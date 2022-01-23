Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Soldiers train in snow at Sustainment Training Center [Image 26 of 27]

    Iowa Soldiers train in snow at Sustainment Training Center

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Sgt. Michael Douglas, a motor transport operator assigned to Company G, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard walks through a field of snow during a training exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 2023. The 334th BSB attended a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, the Army National Guard’s primary hub for technical and tactical training for units in logistics, maintenance and medical fields. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    This work, Iowa Soldiers train in snow at Sustainment Training Center [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa National Guard
    Army Transportation
    Winter Training
    334th BSB
    Army Supply
    Sustainment Training Center

