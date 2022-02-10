1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022

Loader (left), Specialist Tyler Lets and Driver (right), Private First Class Austin Brownrigg with Berserker Company, 1st Battalion 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division standby their M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tank "BLOODY SPANNER", after working on the tanks gun tube, at Fort Hood Texas, on October 3rd, 2022.



