    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022 [Image 7 of 17]

    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    Loader (left), Specialist Tyler Lets and Driver (right), Private First Class Austin Brownrigg with Berserker Company, 1st Battalion 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division standby their M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tank "BLOODY SPANNER", after working on the tanks gun tube, at Fort Hood Texas, on October 3rd, 2022.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 7599979
    VIRIN: 221003-A-RL155-999
    Resolution: 8000x12000
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022 [Image 17 of 17], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams
    M1A2 Abrams MBT

