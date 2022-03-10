Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022 [Image 10 of 17]

    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    A M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tank with Apache Company, 1st Battalion 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division engages a target down range at Fort Hood, Texas, on October 4th, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7600001
    VIRIN: 221004-A-RL155-344
    Resolution: 11717x6591
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022 [Image 17 of 17], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams
    M1A2 Abrams MBT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT