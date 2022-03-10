A M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tank with Apache Company, 1st Battalion 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division engages a target down range at Fort Hood, Texas, on October 4th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7600015
|VIRIN:
|221004-A-RL155-576
|Resolution:
|11810x6999
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022 [Image 17 of 17], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
