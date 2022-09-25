Gunner of an M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tank, Sergeant Bryce Felts with Berserker Company, 1st Battalion 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division ground guides his tank into the training area at Fort Hood, Texas, on September 26th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7599995
|VIRIN:
|220926-A-RL155-201
|Resolution:
|12000x8000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022 [Image 17 of 17], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
