    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022 [Image 16 of 17]

    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    An M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tank with Apache Company, 1st Battalion 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division stands behind dust it has picked after firing its 120mm main gun at Fort Hood, Texas, on October 4th, 2022.

