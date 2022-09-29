Tank Commander, Staff Sergeant David Cooke with Berserker Company, 1st Battalion 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division prepares his M2A1 .50 Caliber Machine Gun for operation before going on the range at Fort Hood, Texas, on September 30th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 16:19
|Photo ID:
|7600014
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-RL155-509
|Resolution:
|11352x6386
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022 [Image 17 of 17], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
