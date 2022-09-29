Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022 [Image 11 of 17]

    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    Tank Commander, Staff Sergeant David Cooke with Berserker Company, 1st Battalion 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division prepares his M2A1 .50 Caliber Machine Gun for operation before going on the range at Fort Hood, Texas, on September 30th, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 7600014
    VIRIN: 220930-A-RL155-509
    Resolution: 11352x6386
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022 [Image 17 of 17], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022
    1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams
    Tank Commander
    M1A2 Abrams MBT
    M2 .50 caliber machine gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT