1-9 CAV Conducts Tank Qualification Gunnery 2022

An M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tank with Apache Company, 1st Battalion 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division stands behind dust it has picked after firing its 120MM main gun at Fort Hood, Texas, on October 4th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 16:19
