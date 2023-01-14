VICENZA, Italy - Barry Robinson, music director tests some equipment during a rehearsal while preparing for the first edition of Music Café. The monthly event will return to Soldiers’ Theatre Jan. 22, 2023, after a two-year break for the pandemic.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 09:01 Photo ID: 7596139 VIRIN: 230114-A-LU220-121 Resolution: 1800x2549 Size: 3.04 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.