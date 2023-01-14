VICENZA, Italy - Barry Robinson, music director, right, plays his bass alongside other musicians, while checking the sound system for the first edition of Music Café Jan. 22, 2023. The monthly event returns to Soldiers’ Theatre after a two-year break for the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2023 09:01
|Photo ID:
|7596138
|VIRIN:
|230114-A-LU220-881
|Resolution:
|2550x1800
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT