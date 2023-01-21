Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre

VICENZA, Italy - “We’re excited to be able to bring back Music Café,” said Jerry Brees, Entertainment Director at U. S. Army Garrison Italy Soldiers’ Theatre, “It is a wonderful place to relax and enjoy amazing music.”



The event, which has been very popular for a decade for both audiences and musicians will restart Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m., and will be the first one after the pandemic.



Music Director Barry Robinson, coordinator of the monthly event, recalled that Music Café started in January 2010 and continued for 95 consecutive editions, until it had to stop just after its 10-year anniversary in January 2020.



“When I started Music Café I wasn’t sure how to address the audience, but I stood and said to myself ‘I play it off the cuff.’ And, since then, there is no script, and, improvising along with the musicians who come, makes every event unique,” he said.



For Robinson, Music Café is an “open stage night” where participants sign up and put their names on the list when they arrive.



“They don’t need to write what they will perform, only let me know if they may need other musicians to accompany them. Then, they can practice in the other room near the lobby before their performance,” he said.



Robinson’s outlook of Music Café is that it is a mixture of Americans and Italians collaborating on different music, and a relaxing place to enjoy music.



“Here, you learn techniques that make you a better musician. And, if you are a first-time performer or have never performed live in front of an audience, this is the best place to start because the audience is always friendly and encouraging; it’s never an intimidating environment,” he said.



Throughout all the editions, he met many musicians. One of them, Simone Rossetto, an Italian saxophone player, has known Robinson since 2017.



“On a musical level, I am very in tune with him. Barry’s [Robinson] playing reminds me of the 70’s style, my childhood,” he added.

Rossetto is very glad this monthly event is now back.



“I’ve always loved jam sessions,” he continued. “I never missed this appointment especially for its pleasant atmosphere and for the great opportunity to meet other musicians I know. I hope it will keep going on.”



For those interested in joining jam sessions and appreciate live music every month visit Soldiers’ Theatre on Caserma Ederle or call DSN 646-4781 or 0444-71 4781.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.21.2023 09:02 Story ID: 437046 Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre, by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.