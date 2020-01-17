VICENZA, Italy - Music Director Barry Robinson introduces the 10th anniversary of Music Café at Soldiers’ Theatre on Caserma Ederle Jan. 17, 2020. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the monthly event will restart Jan. 22, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2023 09:01
|Photo ID:
|7596136
|VIRIN:
|200117-A-LU220-686
|Resolution:
|2906x1800
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT