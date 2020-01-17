Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre [Image 1 of 5]

    Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre

    ITALY

    01.17.2020

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Music Director Barry Robinson introduces the 10th anniversary of Music Café at Soldiers’ Theatre on Caserma Ederle Jan. 17, 2020. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the monthly event will restart Jan. 22, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 09:01
    Photo ID: 7596136
    VIRIN: 200117-A-LU220-686
    Resolution: 2906x1800
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre
    Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre
    Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre
    Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre
    Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Music Caf&eacute; returns to Soldiers&rsquo; Theatre

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    MWR
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    Del Din
    VMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Soldiers’ Theatre
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT