    Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre [Image 5 of 5]

    Music Café returns to Soldiers’ Theatre

    ITALY

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Simone Rossetto, an Italian saxophone player, left, plays with other Italian musicians, while checking the sound system for the first edition of Music Café Jan. 22, 2023. The monthly event returns to Soldiers’ Theatre after a two-year break for the pandemic.
    “I’ve always loved jam sessions,” said Rossetto. “I never missed this appointment especially for its pleasant atmosphere and for the great opportunity to meet other musicians I know. I hope it will keep going on.”

