Falcons on the Flightline

Airman Bradley Derden, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief, conducts post-flight procedures on an F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, after arriving at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. These aircraft will help ensure steady state U.S. Air Force fighter presence at Kadena Air base through the on-going phased return of Kadena’s fleet of F-15C/D Eagles to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

