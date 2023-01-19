Pilots assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron complete post-flight checks at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2022. The deployment of newer and more advanced aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the Department of Defense’s continued commitment to enhancing our posture while building on the strong foundation of our Alliance with Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 01:38 Photo ID: 7592845 VIRIN: 230119-F-EM877-1044 Resolution: 3652x2435 Size: 4.72 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Falcons on the Flightline [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.