Airman Bradley Derden, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief, conducts post-flight procedures on an F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, after arriving at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. The base's strategic position makes it a vital staging location for forces to deter regional adversaries and project U.S. airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 01:38
|Photo ID:
|7592847
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-EM877-1076
|Resolution:
|6712x4475
|Size:
|19.96 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Falcons on the Flightline [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT