    Falcons on the Flightline [Image 6 of 7]

    Falcons on the Flightline

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Bradley Derden, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief, conducts post-flight procedures on an F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, after arriving at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. The base's strategic position makes it a vital staging location for forces to deter regional adversaries and project U.S. airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 01:38
    Photo ID: 7592847
    VIRIN: 230119-F-EM877-1076
    Resolution: 6712x4475
    Size: 19.96 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcons on the Flightline [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

