Falcons on the Flightline

A 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief conducts post-flight procedures on an F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, after arriving at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. The Fighting Falcon is renowned for its fly-by-wire system, and exceptionally flexible design enabling it to excel worldwide in a range of both air-to-air and air-to-ground roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

