    Falcons on the Flightline [Image 2 of 7]

    Falcons on the Flightline

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrives at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. The Fighting Falcon is renowned for its fly-by-wire system, and exceptionally flexible design enabling it to excel worldwide in a range of both air-to-air and air-to-ground roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 01:38
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Falcons on the Flightline [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

