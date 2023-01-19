Falcons on the Flightline

A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrives at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. While deployed here, the highly maneuverable multi-role F-16s will work in conjunction with Kadena-based assets and F-22A Raptors deployed from the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

