    Falcons on the Flightline [Image 1 of 7]

    Falcons on the Flightline

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrives at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. While deployed here, the highly maneuverable multi-role F-16s will work in conjunction with Kadena-based assets and F-22A Raptors deployed from the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 01:38
    Photo ID: 7592842
    VIRIN: 230119-F-EM877-1033
    Resolution: 3211x1806
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

