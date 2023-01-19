Falcons on the Flightline

A 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief conducts post-flight procedures on an F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, after arriving at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. The base's strategic position makes it a vital staging location for forces to deter regional adversaries and project U.S. airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

