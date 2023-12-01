51st MDG trains on the TK2

Members of the 51st Medical Group pose for a photo inside a fully pressurized Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter while participating in a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. During the week-long event, instructors from the 354th MDG out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska walked Osan installation medical all hazard response (IMAHR) teams through set-up and tear down procedures of the modular field hospital system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

