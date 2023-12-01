51st MDG trains on the TK2

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samuel Hernandez, 51st Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) logistics operations section chief, and Staff Sgt. Nathan Howard, 51st MDSS war reserve material maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge, monitor an interior pressure readout inside of a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. During the week-long event, Osan Airmen were trained on the set-up, tear-down and operation of the TK2 by visiting instructors from the 354th Medical Group at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

