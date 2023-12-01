U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samuel Hernandez, 51st Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) logistics operations section chief, and Staff Sgt. Nathan Howard, 51st MDSS war reserve material maintenance non-commissioned officer in charge, monitor an interior pressure readout inside of a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. During the week-long event, Osan Airmen were trained on the set-up, tear-down and operation of the TK2 by visiting instructors from the 354th Medical Group at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 21:41
|Photo ID:
|7587953
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-RI665-001
|Resolution:
|5878x3911
|Size:
|11.97 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st MDG trains on the TK2 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
