51st MDG trains on the TK2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryson Lyles, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental lab technician, moves the frame leg of a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter into position during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. The TK2 allows for continued command and control operations throughout a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 21:41
|Photo ID:
|7587952
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-RI665-013
|Resolution:
|5747x3824
|Size:
|10.62 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
