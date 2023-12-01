51st MDG trains on the TK2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryson Lyles, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental lab technician, moves the frame leg of a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter into position during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. The TK2 allows for continued command and control operations throughout a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

