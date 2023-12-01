Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MDG trains on the TK2 [Image 1 of 7]

    51st MDG trains on the TK2

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Medical Group begin assembling a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter as part of a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. The TK2 is used as a supplemental add-on to existing military shelter systems, creating an over-pressurized environment that protects from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents outside of the tent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 21:41
    Photo ID: 7587949
    VIRIN: 230112-F-RI665-017
    Resolution: 5438x3618
    Size: 13.43 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st MDG trains on the TK2 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Tent
    Readiness
    Training
    51st MDG
    TK2

