51st MDG trains on the TK2

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Medical Group begin assembling a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter as part of a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. The TK2 is used as a supplemental add-on to existing military shelter systems, creating an over-pressurized environment that protects from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents outside of the tent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR