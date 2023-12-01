51st MDG trains on the TK2

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Medical Group unfold a tarp used as flooring inside of a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter as part of a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. The TK2 utilizes an airlock system, which allows personnel to operate without mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear while inside in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

