51st MDG trains on the TK2

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Medical Group assemble the frame of a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter as part of a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. The TK2 is a modular system that can be used as an add-on to existing military shelters to protect a tent’s occupants from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

