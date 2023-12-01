U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Medical Group assemble the frame of a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter as part of a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. The TK2 is a modular system that can be used as an add-on to existing military shelters to protect a tent’s occupants from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 21:41
|Photo ID:
|7587951
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-RI665-015
|Resolution:
|5886x3916
|Size:
|9.76 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st MDG trains on the TK2 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
