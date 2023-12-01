Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MDG trains on the TK2 [Image 6 of 7]

    51st MDG trains on the TK2

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kiven Alfelor, 51st Medical Support Squadron war reserve material maintenance craftsman, adjusts the frame coupling of a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. The TK2 allows personnel to operate without mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear while inside, allowing freedom of movement and unfettered communication in a hazardous environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 21:41
    Photo ID: 7587954
    VIRIN: 230112-F-RI665-021
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.86 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st MDG trains on the TK2 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Tent
    Readiness
    Training
    51st MDG
    TK2

