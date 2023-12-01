U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kiven Alfelor, 51st Medical Support Squadron war reserve material maintenance craftsman, adjusts the frame coupling of a Tent Kit 2 (TK2) expeditionary medical support shelter during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2023. The TK2 allows personnel to operate without mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear while inside, allowing freedom of movement and unfettered communication in a hazardous environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 21:41 Photo ID: 7587954 VIRIN: 230112-F-RI665-021 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.86 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st MDG trains on the TK2 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.