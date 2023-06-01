Makin Island General Quarters

230106-N-XK047-2201

Cpl. Tyler Shepard, an engineer equipment electrical systems technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 13, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, patches a pipe during a simulated flooding during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 6, 2023, in the South China Sea. General quarters drills provide the opportunity to train and prepare the ship’s crew for any shipboard casualty. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

