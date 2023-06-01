Makin Island General Quarters

230106-N-VS068-1187

Sailors tend to a simulated casualty during a general quarters exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 6, 2023 in the South China Sea. Damage control drills are used both in port and underway to ensure that Sailors have the proper training to combat any casualty that may arise. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)



