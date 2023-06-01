Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island General Quarters [Image 93 of 97]

    Makin Island General Quarters

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    230106-N-VS068-1187
    Sailors tend to a simulated casualty during a general quarters exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 6, 2023 in the South China Sea. Damage control drills are used both in port and underway to ensure that Sailors have the proper training to combat any casualty that may arise. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 01:04
    Photo ID: 7586341
    VIRIN: 230106-N-VS068-1187
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 858.13 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island General Quarters [Image 97 of 97], by PO3 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General Quarters
    Sailor
    Firefighting
    LHD 8
    MKI

