    Makin Island Replenishment at Sea [Image 94 of 97]

    Makin Island Replenishment at Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    230107-N-IV962-1250
    Sailors, and Marines with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), move cargo during a replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 7, 2023 in the South China Sea. Replenishments-at-sea ensure the crew receives and maintains an adequate food supply, as well as transporting mail and packages from the ship. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEUto enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nadia Lund)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 01:04
    Photo ID: 7586342
    VIRIN: 230107-N-IV962-1250
    Resolution: 5718x4084
    Size: 925.26 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Makin Island Replenishment at Sea [Image 97 of 97], by PO2 Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Replenishment at sea
    Sailor
    MH-60S Seahawk
    LHD 8
    MKI

