Makin Island Replenishment at Sea

230107-N-IV962-1068

An MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 drops off cargo during a replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 7, 2023 in the South China Sea. Replenishments-at-sea ensure the crew receives and maintains an adequate food supply, as well as transporting mail and packages from the ship. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nadia Lund)

