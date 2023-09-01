230109-N-KU796-1070 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a security training exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 7582791 VIRIN: 230109-N-KU796-1070 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 1.5 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Security Training [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.