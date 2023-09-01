Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Security Training [Image 15 of 18]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Security Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230109-N-KU796-1070 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a security training exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 08:14
    Photo ID: 7582791
    VIRIN: 230109-N-KU796-1070
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Security Training [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    U.S. Navy Sailor Records Weapons Elevator Hydraulic Levels
    Sailor Adds Water To Cake Mix
    Sailor Removes Turbine From Engine
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailor Reviews Maintenance Documents
    Sailor Removes Gain Drain Lines From Jet Engine
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Security Training
    U.S. Navy Sailor Logs Flight Hours
    Sailor Removes Gain Drain Lines From Jet Engine
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    CSG 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT