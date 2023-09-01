U.S. Navy Sailor Records Weapons Elevator Hydraulic Levels

230109-N-KU796-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Stran Siddoway, from Durkee, Ore., records weapons elevator hydraulic levels aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

