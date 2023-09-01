230109-N-DU622-1342 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 9, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 makes an arrested landing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)





IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 7582787 VIRIN: 230109-N-DU622-1342 Resolution: 4120x2742 Size: 1.55 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.