    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 7 of 18]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230109-N-MH015-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors position an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 onto a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

