230109-N-MH015-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors position an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 onto a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 7582780 VIRIN: 230109-N-MH015-1021 Resolution: 2851x2036 Size: 1.43 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.