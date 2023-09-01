U.S. Navy Sailor Logs Flight Hours

230109-N-KU796-1100 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. Maxwell Kampton, from Napa, Calif., logs flight hours aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

