230109-N-NX635-1069 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Yohana Nasif, from Fontana, Calif., reviews maintenance documents in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 7582788 VIRIN: 230109-N-NX635-1069 Resolution: 6178x4123 Size: 1.53 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Reviews Maintenance Documents [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.