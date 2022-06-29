Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 92 of 94]

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors install underground power lines June 29, 2022, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of an ongoing electrical grid upgrade at the installation where the post will go from a from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials are working the switch with energy provider Xcel Energy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:45
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 94 of 94], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Directorate of Public Works
    infrastructure improvement
    Wye Electrical System

