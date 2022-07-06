Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 91 of 94]

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for live-hoist training at Big Sandy Lake on June 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. This training included hoisting up simulated victims treading water with a basket into the helicopter. The unit completed the training for three hours at the lake on June 7 and Wisconsin National Guard troops complete their annual training at Fort McCoy for 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:45
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 94 of 94], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects
    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    training
    Fort McCoy
    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter
    1st Battalion-147th Aviation Regiment

