    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 87 of 94]

    Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers cut a cake June 14, 2022, at McCoy’s Community Center as part of the Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The breakfast was part of many events coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to commemorate the 247th birthday of the U.S. Army at Fort McCoy. The day also included a birthday breakfast, free car washes, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:45
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2022 year in review: First half of year includes Operation Allies Welcome, training ops, big construction projects [Image 94 of 94], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

